Saturday Oct 28 2017
Brazil's Temer to shuffle cabinet in March at start of election year: source

Brazilian President Michel Temer attends the award ceremony of the Order of Aeronautical Merit at an air base in Brasilia, Brazil, October 23, 2017. AFP/Evaristo Sa
 

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Michel Temer will shuffle his cabinet in March based on a new governing coalition formed ahead of next year’s elections, a senior government source said on Friday.

The source, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said he did not expect the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) — Temer’s main ally today — to be part of the future government.

The reshuffle will come as ministers have to leave the cabinet by April to run in the October elections.

