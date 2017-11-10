Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
GEO NEWS

Chehlum being observed today amid strict security measures

Friday Nov 10, 2017

Photo: File 

Processions are being held across the country today to mark the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala. 

Strict security arrangements are in place in the major cities and towns of the country to ensure the religious processions are held peacefully.  

Mobile phone services have been suspended in various cities in light of the security measures, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, among other cities. 

They are expected to be restored once the processions come to an end. 

In Karachi, the main procession began from Nishtar Park and will culminate at Hussainia Irania Imambargah in Kharadar.

Link roads leading to MA Jinnah Road have been sealed with containers, while snipers have deployed on rooftops along the procession's routes.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have also been installed to closely monitor activities on the procession routes with a dedicated 'Command and Control Centre'.

A day earlier, the Sindh government had imposed a two-day ban on pillion riding across the province from November 9 to 10.

Aerial surveillance of processions will also be conducted.

In Rawalpindi, the procession will end at Imambargah Qadeemi.

In Peshawar, 3,500 police personnel have been deployed to secure the route of the processions.  

