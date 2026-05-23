Enduring Pakistan-China friendship symbolises regional stability, prosperity: MPA Sarah Ahmad

Child Protection Bureau Punjab Chairperson MPA Sarah Ahmad at Capital Normal University, China. — Instagram/@sahmad1986

Child Protection Bureau Punjab Chairperson MPA Sarah Ahmad has said the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China stands as a symbol of regional stability, development and prosperity.

The Punjab lawmaker expressed these views while addressing a youth exchange panel at Capital Normal University during her visit to China as part of a delegation of Pakistani parliamentarians and political representatives marking 75 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

During the address, Ahmad emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people connections, educational collaboration, and youth engagement between Pakistan and China.

She stated that under the visionary leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan–China friendship has reached new heights, and bilateral relations between the two countries have become stronger, deeper, and more effective than ever before.

She emphasised that the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China stands as a symbol of regional stability, progress, and prosperity.

Ahmad highlighted that the future partnership between Pakistan and China will be further strengthened through universities, research, innovation, and collaboration among the younger generation.

The lawmaker also thanked the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) for inviting and hosting the Pakistani delegation.

Ahmad stressed the importance of joint research initiatives and technological cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese youth. She further said Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities were acting as ambassadors of goodwill between the two countries.

Highlighting the role of young people, she said the younger generation could play a vital role in eliminating extremism, promoting peace and building a brighter future.