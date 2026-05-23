Nine terrorists killed, four CTD personnel martyred in Quetta operation

A Balochistan police officer stands guard near his vehicle. — Reuters/File

Six personnel injured in exchange of fire: spokesperson.

Security forces kill 15 terrorists in separate operation in KP.

Security forces recover and defuse IED in KP operation.



At least nine terrorists were killed during an operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department on the outskirts of Quetta, while four personnel were martyred, a spokesperson for the CTD said on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD conducted the operation in the Panjpai and Nohsar areas on the outskirts of Quetta.

During the operation, the CTD neutralised nine terrorists, while four personnel were martyred and six others injured during the exchange of fire, the spokesperson said.

The operation comes just hours after law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, killing 15 terrorists and injuring over 10 others.

A cop was also martyred during the operation, carried out within the jurisdiction of Thana Miryan in Bannu, the Central Police Office (CPO) said.

During the operation, security forces recovered a 10-kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) and safely defused it.

A police official was also injured during the operation and was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations to carry out attacks inside its territory.

However, the Afghan Taliban regime refused to act against terror groups involved in countless attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February this year, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025, following clashes triggered by unprovoked gunfire by the Afghan Taliban regime at multiple border points.

Despite many rounds of talks, both countries have so far failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil.