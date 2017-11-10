Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Rangers foil terror bid on Chehlum in Rohri

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

ROHRI: The Sindh Rangers on Friday said that three terrorists were killed in a shootout in Rohri while they were attempting to target an imambargah. 

A spokesperson of the paramilitary force said the attackers did not stop when signalled to at a checkpoint, adding that an exchange of fire ensued in which the three terrorists were killed.

The spokesperson said further that two of the terrorists attempted to blow up their suicide vests but were shot dead before they could explode. 

The official said the target of the attack was Bab-e-Karbala Imamargah.  

An investigation is underway to determine the identities of the terrorists, said the official, adding that they appear to be members of a banned militant outfit. 

He said further that follow-up action will be taken against the outfit once investigations are complete.

Strict security arrangements are in place across the country, with mobile phone services suspended in many areas, due to the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM