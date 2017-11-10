Nawaz chairs PML-N advisory session in Lahore

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is chairing an advisory session of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which is currently under way.



The top leadership of the party are in attendance including Shehbaz Sharif, Saad Rafique, Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Iqbal among others.

Sources informed that the leadership is deliberating over issues such as Constitutional amendments, delimitation, and upcoming general elections.

Moreover, the preparations for PML-N rally in Abbottabad, which will be held on November 20, will also be reviewed.

Sources also said that after Abbottabad, Nawaz is expected to address another rally in Sheikhupura. Moreover, the PML-N top leadership has given a green light to PML-N Multan President Bilal Butt to start making arrangements for a rally, sources added.