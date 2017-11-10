'Hold your breath, it's our turn now': Mustafa Kamal to Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal Friday responded to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar's allegation against him of "insulting Muhajirs."



Kamal, in his message to media, said, "Hold your breath sahib; it's our turn now."

Referring to his joint-press conference with PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal, Sattar had remarked at a press conference on Thursday: "We were left disappointed. Kamal agreed to unite with me and in front of me he said the MQM belongs to its founder," said Sattar.

"Muhajirs and their mandate was insulted yesterday," he had said.

Sources, on the other hand, informed Geo News that the PSP chief will address a press conference on Saturday, along with his party's president Anees Qaimkhani.

Kamal is expected to respond to Sattar's claims in detail at Saturday's presser.