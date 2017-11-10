Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

'Hold your breath, it's our turn now': Mustafa Kamal to Farooq Sattar

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal Friday responded to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar's allegation against him of "insulting Muhajirs."

Kamal, in his message to media, said, "Hold your breath sahib; it's our turn now."

Farooq Sattar retracts decision to quit MQM-Pakistan

Engineered politics can never work, MQM-P leader said in press conference Thursday night

Referring to his joint-press conference with PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal, Sattar had remarked at a press conference on Thursday: "We were left disappointed. Kamal agreed to unite with me and in front of me he said the MQM belongs to its founder," said Sattar.

"Muhajirs and their mandate was insulted yesterday," he had said.

Sources, on the other hand, informed Geo News that the PSP chief will address a press conference on Saturday, along with his party's president Anees Qaimkhani.

Kamal is expected to respond to Sattar's claims in detail at Saturday's presser.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM