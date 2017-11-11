Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
REUTERS

Saudi Arabia says Saudi citizen kidnapped in Lebanon

By
REUTERS

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

Lebanon's Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk talks after closing the polling stations during Beirut's municipal elections in the Interior ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files
 

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia said on Friday a Saudi citizen had been kidnapped in Lebanon, a country with which it is in a diplomatic crisis.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain have advised their citizens against travelling to Lebanon and urged those already there to leave, as tensions rise in what is seen as a new front line in the regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Top Lebanese government officials have said they believe Saudi Arabia is holding Saad al-Hariri who resigned as Lebanese prime minister from there last weekend.

Riyadh says Hariri is a free man and he decided to resign because Iran-allied Hezbollah was calling the shots in his government.

The Saudi embassy in Beirut announced the kidnap of one of its citizens but gave no details of the person’s identity of the circumstances of the abduction.

“The embassy is in contact with the highest ranking Lebanese security authorities about securing the unconditional release of a kidnapped Saudi citizen as soon as possible,” it said in a statement quoted by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on the Lebanese state news agency the safety of Saudi residents and visitors was a priority for the Lebanese authorities.

He added that “security services are on high alert to prevent any attempt [at] exploiting the current political situation from anyone and for whatever reason.”

“Tampering with the security and stability of Lebanon is a red line.”

Advertisement

More From World:

Crocodile snatches child on Philippine tourist island

Crocodile snatches child on Philippine tourist island

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Chinese consumers spend billions in ´Singles Day´ shopping binge

Chinese consumers spend billions in ´Singles Day´ shopping binge

 Updated an hour ago
Putin, Trump agree political solution needed for Syria, Kremlin says

Putin, Trump agree political solution needed for Syria, Kremlin says

 Updated 2 hours ago
US colluded with Daesh in Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai

US colluded with Daesh in Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai

 Updated 3 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition to allow commercial flights to Yemen: Minister

Saudi-led coalition to allow commercial flights to Yemen: Minister

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

 Updated 6 hours ago
Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

 Updated 7 hours ago
As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

 Updated 8 hours ago
Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM