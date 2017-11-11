Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
AFP

Football star Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter of sexual assault

By
AFP

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

The then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter attends the 2015 African Cup of Nations final football match between Ivory Coast and Ghana in Bata, February 8, 2015. AFP/Carl de Souza/Files
 

LISBON: US women's football star Hope Solo accused Sepp Blatter of sexual assault on Friday, claiming the disgraced former FIFA president groped her backside at the 2013 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The 36-year-old Solo, her country's standout goalkeeper, claimed the 81-year-old Blatter pounced as she was about to present an award to her teammate Abby Wambach.

"Sepp Blatter grabbed my ass, it was a few years ago at the Ballon d'Or ceremony just before I got on stage," Solo told Portuguese newspaper Expresso.

A spokesman for Blatter, however, said the accusation was "ridiculous".

Solo, a World Cup winner and two-time Olympic champion, made the allegations on the sidelines of the Web Summit being held in Lisbon.

She said that sexual harassment at the hands of male officials was a common problem in women's football.

"I have seen this all of my career and I would like to see more athletes speak about their experiences," said Solo.

"It's out of control, not just in Hollywood but everywhere," she added in reference to the firestorm of sexual harassment allegations in entertainment, politics and sport ever since the scandal involving Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein unfolded.

Blatter was president of FIFA from 1998 until 2015 until he was banned for corruption.

Advertisement

More From World:

Chinese consumers spend billions in ´Singles Day´ shopping binge

Chinese consumers spend billions in ´Singles Day´ shopping binge

 Updated an hour ago
Putin, Trump agree political solution needed for Syria, Kremlin says

Putin, Trump agree political solution needed for Syria, Kremlin says

 Updated 3 hours ago
US colluded with Daesh in Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai

US colluded with Daesh in Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai

 Updated 3 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition to allow commercial flights to Yemen: Minister

Saudi-led coalition to allow commercial flights to Yemen: Minister

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

Trump and Putin chat at Asia-Pacific summit

 Updated 6 hours ago
Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

 Updated 7 hours ago
As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

 Updated 8 hours ago
Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

 Updated 9 hours ago
Republican establishment bails on Alabama candidate after sex allegations

Republican establishment bails on Alabama candidate after sex allegations

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM