Trump threatens military action over Minnesota protests

People gather for a protest against deportation flights at King County International Airport, which is used by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Seattle, Washington, US, January 15, 2026. — Reuters

Trump issues threat after ICE officer shot Venezuelan man.

Says he may deploy military force in Minnesota.

Minnesota leaders say ICE actions are 'disgusting and intolerable.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces in Minnesota after days of angry protests over a surge in immigration agents on the streets of Minneapolis.

Confrontations between residents and federal officers have become increasingly tense after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a US citizen, Renee Good, in a car eight days ago in Minneapolis, and the protests have spread to other cities. Trump’s latest threat came a few hours after an immigration officer shot a Venezuelan man who the government said was fleeing after agents tried to stop his vehicle in Minneapolis. The man was wounded in the leg.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT,” Trump wrote on social media.

Trump, a Republican, has for weeks derided the state’s Democratic leaders and called people of Somali origin there “garbage” who should be “thrown out” of the country.

He has already sent nearly 3,000 federal officers into the Minneapolis area, who have carried guns through the city’s icy streets, wearing military-style camouflage gear and masks that hide their faces.

They have been met day and night by loud, often angry protests by residents, some blowing whistles or banging tambourines. On Wednesday night, crowds of nearby residents gathered near the area where the Venezuelan man was shot. Some shouted in protest, and federal officers ignited flash-bang grenades and released clouds of tear gas.

Later, after most of the residents had been dispersed, a small group vandalised a car they believed belonged to the federal officers, one person daubing it with red graffiti saying: “Hang Kristi Noem,” in reference to the Homeland Security secretary who oversees ICE.

Since the surge began, agents have arrested both immigrants and protesters, at times smashing windows and pulling people from their cars, and have been shouted at for stopping Black and Latino US citizens to demand identification.

‘Disgusting and intolerable’

The US Department of Homeland Security, which is overseeing Trump’s immigration crackdown, identified the man its officer shot as Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis. He had been allowed into the US by the administration of Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, in 2022 through the government’s humanitarian parole programme. The Trump administration has since revoked the parole granted to Venezuelans and others admitted under Biden.

In its statement, DHS called him a convicted criminal under Minnesota law after being caught driving without a licence and giving a false name to a police officer. Court records of those cases reviewed by Reuters show he was only convicted of “petty misdemeanours”, which Minnesota state law says do “not constitute a crime”, and for which the maximum punishment is a $300 fine.

According to the DHS account, federal officers tried to stop Sosa-Celis in his vehicle. He fled the scene in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car, and then ran away on foot, the DHS said.

One officer caught him and while the two were “in a struggle on the ground”, two other Venezuelan men came out of a nearby apartment and “attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle”, the statement said.

Sosa-Celis got loose and began hitting the officer with “a shovel or a broomstick”, and so the officer “fired defensive shots to defend his life”, the DHS statement said.

Reuters was not able to verify the account given by DHS. The men fled into the apartment and all three were arrested after officers went in, DHS said. Sosa-Celis and the officer were recovering in hospital from injuries, according to the department and city officials.

The Trump administration and Minnesota leaders have each blamed the other for stoking anger and violence.

In a late-night press conference, Mayor Jacob Frey called the ICE surge an invasion and said he had seen “conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable”.

“We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another,” Frey said, calling for peace.

Trump supporters divided over immigration enforcement

The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a law allowing the president to deploy the military or federalise soldiers in a state’s National Guard to quell rebellion, an exception to laws that prohibit soldiers being used in civil or criminal law enforcement.

It has been used 30 times in US history, according to New York University’s Brennan Centre for Justice. The Supreme Court has ruled that the president alone can determine if the act’s conditions have been met.

Trump has already taken the unusual step of federalising National Guard soldiers to help with immigration law enforcement in Democrat-run cities over the objections of state governors, including in Los Angeles last year, which a judge ruled in December was unconstitutional.

Trump’s aggressive moves in Minnesota have divided his supporters: 59% of Republicans favoured a policy prioritising arrests by immigration officers even if people get hurt, while 39% said officers should focus on not harming people even if it means fewer arrests, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Thursday.

If Trump sends soldiers to Minnesota, he would almost certainly face legal challenges by the state. The Minnesota attorney general’s office has already sued the Trump administration this week, saying ICE agents were engaged in a “pattern of unlawful, violent conduct”, including racial profiling and forced entry into residents’ homes without warrants. The American Civil Liberties Union also filed a similar lawsuit against the Trump administration on Thursday.

At a brief hearing on Wednesday, Minnesota asked US District Judge Kate Menendez to issue a temporary order restraining the ICE surge.

Menendez ordered the Trump administration to respond by Monday, saying she would rule after that, calling the issues raised by Minnesota’s lawsuit “enormously important”.