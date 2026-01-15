Pro-Iran protests held in Indian-occupied Ladakh

Protesters in Indian occupied Ladakh region chant slogans in support of Iran and its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ladakh, January 14, 2026. — Screengrab via Reuters

Pro-Iran protesters carried posters of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chanted slogans in the Indian-occupied Ladakh region, as Iran's leadership tries to quell domestic unrest.

The rally was held under the banner of the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, according to a report by The Times of India.

Several processions set off from different parts of Kargil, with large crowds carrying banners of Khamenei and chanting slogans in his support.

The processions converged at the Old Taxi Stand in Kargil, where the main gathering was held, drawing thousands of men and women from across the district, the publication reported.





Protesters raised slogans against the United States and Israel, targeting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tehran is seeking to deter US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to intervene on behalf of anti-government protesters.

Some experts and regional diplomats warn that military intervention could backfire by smothering protests in Iran, fueling an intensified crackdown on those who participated and triggering retaliatory Iranian missile attacks on US bases in the Middle East.

The US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a US official said on Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

However, Trump said late Wednesday that killings in Iran's protests were subsiding and he believed there was no plan for large-scale executions of protesters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had also said there was "no plan" by Iran to hang people, when asked about the anti-government protests.

"There is no plan for hanging at all," the foreign minister told Fox News in an interview on the "Special Report with Bret Baier" show. "Hanging is out of the question," he said.