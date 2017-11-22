Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
REUTERS

Russian lawmaker Kerimov detained by French police in tax evasion case

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

NICE: Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov was arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday evening in connection with a tax evasion case, an official at the French prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia’s 21st wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $6.3 billion. His family controls Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus.

“He is being held for questioning in a case related to laundering of tax fraud proceeds,” the official said.

Representatives for Kerimov could not immediately be reached for comment. Polyus declined to comment.

A source said the investigation centers on the purchase of several luxury residences on the French Riviera via shell companies, something that would have enabled Kerimov to reduce taxes owed to the French state.

The source added Kerimov would be held in custody for at least another 24 hours.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by Interfax news agency that Kerimov held a diplomatic passport and had immunity. It said it had informed the French authorities.

“Kerimov does have a diplomatic passport, but that does not protect him from prosecution,” the French official said.

The French foreign ministry could not immediately confirm it had been in contact with Moscow.

A French diplomatic source said immunity was given by governments to people on diplomatic lists or if they had been mandated with a specific mission in the country.

Reporting by Matthias Galante in Nice, Sophie Louet in Paris and Denis Pinchuk in Moscow; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Michel Rose and John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Advertisement

More From World:

Russian billionaire under investigation in France

Russian billionaire under investigation in France

 Updated 14 minutes ago
Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

 Updated 3 hours ago
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

 Updated 8 hours ago
Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

 Updated 9 hours ago
France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

 Updated 9 hours ago
WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

 Updated 9 hours ago
US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya

US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM