pakistan
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz Sharif has been fooling people for three decades, says Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

KOHAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party’s provincial government empowered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department.

“We didn’t allow any political interference in the police department,” he said. “We just chose the best possible Inspector General to lead it.”

Khan said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief asked in his recent address in Abbottabad, 'where is the new KP', before adding, "I want him to look at the KP Police, he will see the new KP." 

"Nawaz Sharif is addressing rallies in KP without bulletproof shields, he should know this is the new KP," Khan added. 

The PTI chief said that he is proud of the police department's performance, particularly in the Mashal Khan and Dera Ismail Khan cases. 

Khan added that the opposition parties created a drama on DI Khan case for their political motives, the PTI leader further said that he had immediately called the IG on the case.   

"Today the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police does not follow anyone's instructions, it works by the book. It doesn't take dictation from any Raiwand" he said. 

Responding to a question, Khan said the 160 lawmakers (who voted to allow Nawaz Sharif to remain party leader, despite his disqualification, should 'drown with shame'. 

"Who makes a person involved in looting national exchequer their party leader," he said. 


