Friday Dec 01 2017
By
AFP

UK woman wrongly tweeted by Trump 'waiting' for apology

Friday Dec 01, 2017

The masthead of Theresa Scrivener's @theresamay Twitter account in a screenshot taken on December 1, 2017. @theresamay/Handout via Geo.tv
 

LONDON: A British woman inundated with unwanted attention after US President Donald Trump sent her a scolding tweet intended for Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday she was waiting for an apology.

Theresa Scrivener — who used her middle name to set up the Twitter account @TheresaMay in 2009 — has received scores of messages and phone calls after the overnight tweet caused a diplomatic spat.

A screenshot — taken on November 30, 2017 — shows the tweet sent by US President Donald Trump to British citizen Theresa Scrivener. Image Courtesy: The Telegraph
 

Trump's message was promptly deleted and reposted with the correct Twitter handle, but not quickly enough for Scrivener's account — with its six followers and a handful of posts — to escape notice.

"If I wanted to be famous, I would have gone on [The] X Factor," the unimpressed 41-year-old told Britain's Press Association, referring to the popular TV talent contest.

"It's amazing to think that the world's most powerful man managed to press the wrong button," she said, speaking from her home in Bognor Regis — a seaside town 89 kilometres (55 miles) south-west of London. 

"I'm just waiting for a call from the White House with an apology."

Trump's message told May to focus on her own affairs after she rebuked his decision to retweet anti-Muslim videos published by the deputy leader of a British far-right group.

Scrivener described the "surreal" experience of waking up Thursday to phone calls from media outlets around the world.

She revealed most messages received so far were supportive, including many from Americans apologising for their president's conduct.

"He needs to think before he tweets. We — Theresa May and I — are so different. Our profiles are completely different. She runs the country, I'm a mum from Bognor," she said.

"I hope now I've said my piece, I will be left alone."

