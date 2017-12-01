Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Dec 01 2017
By
Web Desk

Deadline for Grenfell Tower survivors to seek leave to remain in UK extended

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 01, 2017

LONDON: The UK Home Office on Friday announced an extension of two months to a policy allowing residents of Grenfell Tower tragedy to remain in the United Kingdom irrespective of immigration status.

The initial policy was announced in July 2017, to ensure victims of the tragedy had access to vital services was to expire on November 30 but was confirmed by the Home Office to have been extended till January 31, 2018.

In October 2017, it was announced, those who qualified under the policy would be granted an initial 12 months to remain in the UK and would be eligible to have their leave extended and then qualify permanent residence after five years, subject to meeting security, criminality and fraud checks.

According to a statement released by the Home Office, Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said, "the welfare of survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire is a top priority for this government. The policy we have introduced will enable those who are eligible to regularise their stay in the UK, ensure there is a firm legal basis for providing support, and enable these victims to assist with the Inquiry in the knowledge that their immigration status is secure."

Grenfell Tower tragedy

In the early hours on June 14, 2017, a fire broke out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, a social housing block in west London. The fire spread with terrifying speed, tearing through the building with residents trapped inside.

While emergency services were widely praised for their handling of the disaster, the government was criticised for a slow and inadequate response.

Cladding 'not compliant'

Grenfell Tower had undergone a refurbishment and suspicion fell on the cladding with allegations that it contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The US supplier of the Reynobond PE cladding used announced on Monday that it was stopping global sales of the material for use in high-rises.

Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament that it was her understanding that "this particular cladding was not compliant with building regulations".

Sixty companies involved in the refurbishment have been identified by the police.

Advertisement

More From World:

China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Premier Li Keqiang

China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Premier Li Keqiang

 Updated 48 minutes ago
EU says Irish to have final say as Brexit border deadline looms

EU says Irish to have final say as Brexit border deadline looms

 Updated 2 hours ago
Venezuela government and foes resume talks, breakthrough unlikely

Venezuela government and foes resume talks, breakthrough unlikely

 Updated 2 hours ago
Coalition with Merkel not automatic, all options open: Germany's SPD

Coalition with Merkel not automatic, all options open: Germany's SPD

 Updated 2 hours ago
UN aid chief appeals for full lifting of Yemen blockade

UN aid chief appeals for full lifting of Yemen blockade

 Updated 2 hours ago
Russia calls US threat to destroy North Korea a 'bloodthirsty tirade'

Russia calls US threat to destroy North Korea a 'bloodthirsty tirade'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Canadian judge suspends Quebec niqab ban

Canadian judge suspends Quebec niqab ban

 Updated 3 hours ago
US defence chief Mattis to visit Pakistan on Dec 4: Pentagon

US defence chief Mattis to visit Pakistan on Dec 4: Pentagon

 Updated 3 hours ago
'Disarm Hezbollah' for peace: Saudi, Iran trade insults over Lebanon

'Disarm Hezbollah' for peace: Saudi, Iran trade insults over Lebanon

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM