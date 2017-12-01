Deadline for Grenfell Tower survivors to seek leave to remain in UK extended

LONDON: The UK Home Office on Friday announced an extension of two months to a policy allowing residents of Grenfell Tower tragedy to remain in the United Kingdom irrespective of immigration status.

The initial policy was announced in July 2017, to ensure victims of the tragedy had access to vital services was to expire on November 30 but was confirmed by the Home Office to have been extended till January 31, 2018.

In October 2017, it was announced, those who qualified under the policy would be granted an initial 12 months to remain in the UK and would be eligible to have their leave extended and then qualify permanent residence after five years, subject to meeting security, criminality and fraud checks.



According to a statement released by the Home Office, Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said, "the welfare of survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire is a top priority for this government. The policy we have introduced will enable those who are eligible to regularise their stay in the UK, ensure there is a firm legal basis for providing support, and enable these victims to assist with the Inquiry in the knowledge that their immigration status is secure."

Grenfell Tower tragedy

In the early hours on June 14, 2017, a fire broke out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, a social housing block in west London. The fire spread with terrifying speed, tearing through the building with residents trapped inside.

While emergency services were widely praised for their handling of the disaster, the government was criticised for a slow and inadequate response.

Cladding 'not compliant'

Grenfell Tower had undergone a refurbishment and suspicion fell on the cladding with allegations that it contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The US supplier of the Reynobond PE cladding used announced on Monday that it was stopping global sales of the material for use in high-rises.

Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament that it was her understanding that "this particular cladding was not compliant with building regulations".

Sixty companies involved in the refurbishment have been identified by the police.