Talal, Daniyal showed up after Faizabad protest ended: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry and remarked that Talal had disappeared during the Faizabad operation.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders such as Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz only showed their faces after the Islamabad protest ended, remarked Fawad in a statement issued on Friday.

He also said that the ministers are trying to divide the nation at a time when the enemy is attacking the country.

Fawad also remarked that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first person who demanded the resignation of former law minister Zahid Hamid.

Terrorists will not succeed till we're united: Talal Chaudhry

State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry came down hard on Friday on the various 'tactics' being employed against the sitting government.

Addressing the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said the only difference between the sit-in of 2014 (by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and of 2017 (by a religious party) was that one's participants had beards and the others did not.

Criticising the "unfair" blame accorded to the ruling party over the amendment in the Finality of Prophethood declaration in the Elections Act 2017, Chaudhry said all parties were on the committee which oversaw the change in the law.

The minister said people still stand with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif since this government has delivered to the public.

"The only purpose of this religion-coloured protest is to bring down the government," he claimed.