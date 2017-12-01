Terrorists will not succeed till we're united: State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry came down hard on Friday on the various 'tactics' being employed against the sitting government.



Addressing the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said the only difference between the sit-in of 2014 (by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and of 2017 (by a religious party) was that one's participants had beards and the others did not.

Criticising the "unfair" blame accorded to the ruling party over the amendment in the Finality of Prophethood declaration in the Elections Act 2017, Chaudhry said all parties were on the committee which oversaw the change in the law.

The minister said people still stand with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif since this government has delivered to the public.

"The only purpose of this religion-coloured protest is to bring down the government," he claimed.

Chaudhry also criticised the change in stance of Dr Ashraf Jalali, who leads his own faction of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah, saying that Jalali gave his word that he would not protest against the government.

Similarly, the minister criticised Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Dr Tahirul Qadri for taking permission for a Mehfil-e-Milad (religious gathering) and turning it into a political rally last night.

