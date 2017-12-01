Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Dec 01 2017
By
Web Desk

Terrorists will not succeed till we're united: State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 01, 2017

ISLAMABAD: State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry came down hard on Friday on the various 'tactics' being employed against the sitting government. 

Addressing the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said the only difference between the sit-in of 2014 (by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and of 2017 (by a religious party) was that one's participants had beards and the others did not. 

Criticising the "unfair" blame accorded to the ruling party over the amendment in the Finality of Prophethood declaration in the Elections Act 2017, Chaudhry said all parties were on the committee which oversaw the change in the law. 

The minister said people still stand with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif since this government has delivered to the public. 

"The only purpose of this religion-coloured protest is to bring down the government," he claimed. 

Chaudhry also criticised the change in stance of Dr Ashraf Jalali, who leads his own faction of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah, saying that Jalali gave his word that he would not protest against the government. 

Similarly, the minister criticised Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Dr Tahirul Qadri for taking permission for a Mehfil-e-Milad (religious gathering) and turning it into a political rally last night. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi, in Russia, advises SCO states to work for 'mutual advantage'

PM Abbasi, in Russia, advises SCO states to work for 'mutual advantage'

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz Sharif to address rally in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif to address rally in Quetta today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Investigation begins in Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack, case filed

Investigation begins in Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack, case filed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

 Updated 3 hours ago
Lahore sit-in concludes as Punjab govt, protesters reach agreement

Lahore sit-in concludes as Punjab govt, protesters reach agreement

 Updated 8 hours ago
Professional misjudgement led to deforestation in Sindh: chief conservator

Professional misjudgement led to deforestation in Sindh: chief conservator

 Updated 12 hours ago
Rao Anwar sent on leave for impartial Star Gate probe: CM Sindh

Rao Anwar sent on leave for impartial Star Gate probe: CM Sindh

 Updated 14 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai condemns terror attack in Peshawar

Malala Yousafzai condemns terror attack in Peshawar

 Updated 14 hours ago
Talal, Daniyal showed up after Faizabad protest ended: Fawad Chaudhry

Talal, Daniyal showed up after Faizabad protest ended: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM