pakistan
Friday Dec 08 2017
Faizan Lakhani

London Mayor Sadiq Khan bats for return of int'l cricket to Pakistan

Faizan Lakhani

Friday Dec 08, 2017

Flanked by Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed, London Mayor Sadiq Khan poses for a snap following his meeting with participants of British Council’s DOSTI project in Karachi. — Geo News

KARACHI: Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has shown that he’s equally good in cricket by playing some good shots against spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed here in Karachi.

Khan, 47, participated in a cricketing encounter during his meeting with participants of British Council’s DOSTI project.

After witnessing youngsters play cricket, Khan decided to try his skills and went to bat against one of the best spinners of his era, Mushtaq Ahmed.

With Pakistan’s national captain Sarfraz Ahmed standing behind the wickets and Squash legend Jahangir Khan performing umpire’s job, Khan looked confident against Mushy’s bowling.

He played some good strokes to prove himself as a good player of spin. However, Mushtaq trapped him with a googly towards the end of the competition.

Khan also voiced his support for the return of international cricket to Pakistan and said that he’ll also share his experience with the ECB when he returns to England.

“I speak regularly to the ECB and the next I will speak to them, I will let them know my experience which will be positive in relation to sports in Pakistan,” the London mayor said.

He stated that he was impressed with Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

“I have seen myself how wonderful these cities are. It is quite clear from people I have spoken to, there has been a huge improvement in relation to the concerns around security,” Khan said.

“We saw earlier in Lahore, the super league final, great event. [I am] looking forward to the final taking place in Karachi this time and international cricket returning to Pakistan,” he added.

The London mayor was also full of praise for Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, saying that his leadership during the Champions Trophy was fantastic and the way he led the team to victory reminded him of Pakistan’s journey in the World Cup of 1992.

“Sarfraz’s leadership during the Champions Trophy was fantastic. You saw the best of Pakistan team’s spirit in the Champions Trophy, replicating 1992 where they began as underdogs but during the tournament, team spirit went up to the top,” he said.

Speaking further, Khan said his connection during the Champions Trophy was with three teams, so it was a win-win situation for him.

“For somebody who is from London, somebody who’s grandparents are from India and parents are from Pakistan. Pakistan beat England in the semi-final, Pakistan beat India in the final. I could never lose. All three teams had a connection with me and my family,” he said.

“The friendship, the hospitality, the warmth, the love being shown during my stay in Pakistan will stay with me forever. You’ve been fantastic. I leave with fantastic memories,” Khan concluded. 

