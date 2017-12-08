Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Dec 08 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes medical tests in London hospital

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 08, 2017

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was brought to the hospital for medical tests on Friday after her third chemotherapy session, said her daughter Maryam Nawaz on social media. 

Kulsoom is undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes. 

Maryam said her mother was taken to the hospital for a CT and Gallium scan after her third chemotherapy session. 

The scans were conducted to assess the response to the treatment. 

Nawaz is in London after the court had exempted him for a short duration from appearing in the hearings held for the NAB references registered against him. 

Kulsoom has so far had three surgeries as part of her throat cancer treatment in London.

Although she contested and won the NA-120 seat, she had left for medical treatment before the by-poll, with her daughter Maryam campaigning on her behalf. 

The accountability court hearing three corruption references against Nawaz had earlier approved his exemption from appearance plea.

The former premier had asked the court for a change in the dates of his exemption from appearance. Nawaz now is exempted from appearing in court from December 5 till 12. 


Advertisement

More From World:

Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner

Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner

 Updated 3 hours ago
Palestinian president will not meet Pence: adviser

Palestinian president will not meet Pence: adviser

 Updated 3 hours ago
California's Getty museum survives wildfire, ready for quakes

California's Getty museum survives wildfire, ready for quakes

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iraqi PM says Daesh completely 'evicted' from Iraq

Iraqi PM says Daesh completely 'evicted' from Iraq

 Updated 2 hours ago
UK foreign minister in Iran to push for Briton's release

UK foreign minister in Iran to push for Briton's release

 Updated 5 hours ago
Indians vote in first stage of election seen as acid test for Modi

Indians vote in first stage of election seen as acid test for Modi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Writers call for release of Cameroonian author Patrice Nganang

Writers call for release of Cameroonian author Patrice Nganang

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump calls out Clinton, Bush, Obama on Jerusalem

Trump calls out Clinton, Bush, Obama on Jerusalem

 Updated 10 hours ago
Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move probably not for two years

Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move probably not for two years

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM