Germany, France to send troops to Greenland after Trump's remarks

Mission, taking place from Thursday to Saturday, aims to explore possible military contributions to bolster Greenand security

By
Reuters
|
AFP
|

January 15, 2026

A Greenlandic flag flutters in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 8, 2026. — Reuters
BERLIN: Germany and France said they will send troops to Greenland as part of a reconnaissance mission along with other European countries, as US President Donald Trump ramped up threats to conquer the Arctic island.

The deployment of a 13-strong Bundeswehr reconnaissance team to the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk, from Thursday was at Denmark’s invitation, the German Defence Ministry said.

The mission, which will take place from Thursday to Saturday, aims to explore possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region, a defence ministry statement said.

This could, for example, include maritime surveillance, it added.

France, the European Union’s only nuclear power, also confirmed that it would send troops to Greenland, after a high-stakes meeting between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials in Washington.

After meeting US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Wednesday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said it was “clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland”, which he argued was “absolutely not necessary”.

Trump has repeatedly said in recent weeks that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark that is strategically located and rich in minerals, is vital to US security, and that the United States must own it to prevent Russia or China from occupying it.

He has said all options are on the table for securing the territory, rhetoric that has severely strained relations between Europe and the US.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden and Norway also announced that they would send military personnel to the island.

