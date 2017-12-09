Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 09 2017
Two women killed in separate incidents in Karachi

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

KARACHI: Two women were killed late Friday night in separate incidents in the metropolis' North Nazimabad and Soldier Bazaar areas, authorities said.

One woman was stabbed to death in North Nazimabad's Block 'H' by her brother-in-law, police stated.

The deceased and the suspect were identified as Asia and Kamran (brother-in-law), respectively, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) revealed, adding that the stabber has been taken into custody.

Officials also said Kamran — the suspect — seems to be mentally ill.

Nevertheless, an investigation into the murder was subsequently launched, police added.

On the other hand, a firing incident — over resistance during a robbery attempt — left another woman dead in Parsi Colony near Soldier Bazaar, rescue and police officials disclosed.

LEAs explained that the robbers had come to loot the deceased's family as they were travelling in their car when, due to resistance, they opened fire and killed the woman.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Ambreen, police said.

A dead body was recovered from a hotel in the city's Lee Market, police said, adding that it was discovered with a noose around the neck.

