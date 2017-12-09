Two Karachi kidnapping suspects gunned down

KARACHI: Two suspects involved in kidnapping a five-year-old from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority were shot dead early Saturday morning, according to the police.



The suspects, identified as Zaheer Mirza and Zaki, were gunned down near Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

DIG Criminal Investigation Agency while speaking to Geo News, revealed that one of the suspects was a tutor in DHA and had passed on details of the child.

Suspect Zaheer was highly educated and had done his masters in computer sciences, added the officer.

DIG CIA Saqib Ismail said that the suspect was indebted and the kidnapping was his first foray into the criminal world.

Zaki, was Zaheer's accomplice in the crime, added DIG CIA.

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), and the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) were tipped off regarding the presence of the suspects near Kamran Chowrangi.

When the CPLC and AVCC teams started raiding the area, "the suspects Zaheer Mirza and Zaki tried to run away and also opened straight fire and in return fire, both kidnappers were killed", said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVCC Abdullah Ahmad.

Ransom money Rs0.1 million, purse, and mobile phone of abductee's mother were recovered from the possession of the suspects, said SSP Ahmad.

The suspects were involveqd in kidnapping a five-year-old and releasing him after receiving ransom payment of Rs0.3 million on Thursday.

The child was abducted “while returning home from school with his mother in a car from the jurisdiction of Darakhshan Police Station”, according to CPLC.

According to sources, the kidnappers had demanded Rs150 million from the boy’s father. However, after CPLC intervened, kidnappers brought down the ransom demand to Rs0.3 million. At least 21 members of CPLC took part in the operation.

While talking to Geo News, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib confirmed they did pay ransom for the minor's release. He added they find out information through, a process through which they have managed to unearth 380 gangs over the past years.

Sources further added that before releasing the boy, kidnappers called police and Rangers personnel to different areas of the city, including North Nazimabad, Board Office, Shahra-e-Faisal, Sohrab Goth and Hyderi Market.

The kidnappers then asked the security personnel to throw the ransom money in an area near Rashid Minhas Road.

Two women killed in separate incidents

Two women were killed late Friday night in separate incidents in Karachi' North Nazimabad and Soldier Bazaar areas, the authorities said.

One woman was stabbed to death in North Nazimabad's Block 'H' by her brother-in-law, police stated.

The deceased and the suspect were identified as Asia and Kamran (brother-in-law), respectively, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) revealed, adding that the stabber has been taken into custody.

An investigation into the murder has been launched by the police.



On the other hand, a firing incident — over resistance during a robbery attempt — left another woman dead in Parsi Colony near Soldier Bazaar, rescue and police officials disclosed.

LEAs explained that the robbers had come to loot the deceased's family as they were travelling in their car when, due to resistance, they opened fire and killed the woman.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Ambreen, police said.

A dead body was recovered from a hotel in the city's Lee Market, police said, adding that it was discovered with a noose around the neck.

