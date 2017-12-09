Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor makes a 'jhakas' entry into Salman-starrer Race 3

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan pose together with Race 3  producer Ramesh Taurani. Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter
 

Bollywood's Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan, welcomed 'Jhakas' Anil Kapoor to his upcoming movie Race 3

Salman shared on his Twitter: "Inke Aane se Race 3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas @anilskapoor @RameshTaurani #Race3"

Replying to this Anil Kapoor shared: "Jab baat #Race ki hai, toh hum peeche kaise reh sakte hain!"

However, reports suggest that instead of reprising the role of flamboyant Inspector Robert D'Costa Anil will be playing Salman's father in the movie. 

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had been approached for the role but he turned it down. 

If the reports are true, it would be interesting to see Anil, who is only nine years older than Salman, to play the role of superstar's father. 

The actors have worked in multiple movies together such as Biwi No 1 and No Entry. Salman has also romanced Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor in blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. 

