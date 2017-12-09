Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

Hijazi in his petition has stated that the special court has disregarded the evidence presented in the appeal and prayed the IHC to declare the former’s decision null and void

ISLAMABAD: The former Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi has petitioned Islamabad High Court against a special court’s dismissal of his acquittal plea in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case.

Hijazi in his petition has stated that the special court has disregarded the evidence presented in the appeal and prayed the IHC to declare the former’s decision null and void.

Hijazi was indicted two weeks ago at the Islamabad court, where the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) maintained that the accused is involved in the tampering of mills record.

The former SECP chairman had challenged the charge, which was dismissed by the court.

A case was registered against Hijazi on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Hijazi is accused of pressuring his subordinates to change dates on documents related to the sugar mills.

Special Court Central Judge Irum Niazi rejected Hijazi's application on the reasoning that solid pieces of evidence are available to initiate the trial. 

Record tampering case: former SECP chief Zafar Hijazi indicted

During the hearing in the local court of special judge Iram Niazi, Hijazi pleaded not guilty

Hijazi was arrested in the premises of the court by FIA on July 21 after the expiry of his bail before arrest.

The FIA team had submitted a 28-page inquiry report to the Supreme Court on July 9, in which it had endorsed the stance of the joint investigation team probing the offshore assets of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in connection with the Panama Papers case.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

ISF FATA protests outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

Need for speed: Pakistan’s first metro train to roar to life in March

 Updated 7 hours ago
CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM