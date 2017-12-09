Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Hijazi in his petition has stated that the special court has disregarded the evidence presented in the appeal and prayed the IHC to declare the former’s decision null and void

ISLAMABAD: The former Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi has petitioned Islamabad High Court against a special court’s dismissal of his acquittal plea in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case.

Hijazi was indicted two weeks ago at the Islamabad court, where the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) maintained that the accused is involved in the tampering of mills record.

The former SECP chairman had challenged the charge, which was dismissed by the court.

A case was registered against Hijazi on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Hijazi is accused of pressuring his subordinates to change dates on documents related to the sugar mills.

Special Court Central Judge Irum Niazi rejected Hijazi's application on the reasoning that solid pieces of evidence are available to initiate the trial.

Hijazi was arrested in the premises of the court by FIA on July 21 after the expiry of his bail before arrest.

The FIA team had submitted a 28-page inquiry report to the Supreme Court on July 9, in which it had endorsed the stance of the joint investigation team probing the offshore assets of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in connection with the Panama Papers case.



