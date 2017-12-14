Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
REUTERS

Suicide bomber kills at least 15 in police academy attack in Somali capital

By
REUTERS

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

MOGADISHU: A suicide bomber in a police uniform blew himself up inside a police training camp in Somalia´s capital Mogadishu on Thursday, killing at least 15 police officers, officials said.

Police spokesman Major Mohamed Hussein said the attacker, with explosives strapped to his body, infiltrated the General Kahiye Police Training Academy and struck during a police parade.

Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of Amin Ambulances, told Reuters: "We have carried 13 dead people and fifteen others who were injured from the police academy."

The militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack. "We will give details of casualties later," said Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group´s military operations spokesman.

Al Shabaab carries out frequent bombings in Mogadishu and other towns.

It is waging an insurgency against the UN-backed government and its African Union allies in a bid to topple the weak administration.

The militants were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 and have since been steadily losing territory to the combined forces of African Union peacekeepers and Somali security forces.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

UN chief presses for release of arrested Reuters journalists in Myanmar

UN chief presses for release of arrested Reuters journalists in Myanmar

 Updated an hour ago
Sonia Gandhi retires as India’s Congress party chief

Sonia Gandhi retires as India’s Congress party chief

Updated 2 hours ago
Israeli PM faces new questions in graft probe

Israeli PM faces new questions in graft probe

 Updated 5 hours ago
New York woman arrested on charges of money laundering to aid Daesh

New York woman arrested on charges of money laundering to aid Daesh

 Updated 10 hours ago
Putin, Trump discuss North Korea in phone call

Putin, Trump discuss North Korea in phone call

 Updated 11 hours ago
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts

May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts

 Updated 14 hours ago
Scotland breaks from rest of UK with tax hike for higher earners

Scotland breaks from rest of UK with tax hike for higher earners

 Updated 13 hours ago
Hamas will reverse Trump's Jerusalem move, leader tells Gaza rally

Hamas will reverse Trump's Jerusalem move, leader tells Gaza rally

 Updated 15 hours ago
Three killed, including two police, in Spain shooting

Three killed, including two police, in Spain shooting

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM