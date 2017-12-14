Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
AFP

Delta flight makes emergency landing in Tokyo

By
AFP

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

File photo of a Delta jet 

TOKYO: A Delta flight travelling from Shanghai to Seattle made an emergency landing Thursday in Tokyo due to a possible fuel leak, a Japanese transport ministry official said.

None of the flight´s 220 passengers and crew members was hurt in the incident, the official said.

Delta 588, a Boeing 767-300, left the Chinese metropolis at 12:50 pm Chinese time (0450 GMT), according to the company.

Its pilot declared an emergency to the Japanese aviation authority as the plane flew over Japan, the official told AFP.

"At 3:27 pm (0627 GMT), the pilot told the air traffic service that there might be a possible fuel leak from the right wing," the official said.

"An emergency was declared. The aircraft landed normally at Narita airport at 4:21 pm (0721 GMT)," he said.

The airport dispatched 15 fire engines but they did not see any evidence of fuel leaking from the plane or any fuel dripping on the airport´s runway, the official added.

Comments

