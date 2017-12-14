Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 14 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Speeding truck kills one, injures eight

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and eight injured when a speedy truck crushed cars near the Liaquatabad's Dakkhana on Thursday, rescue sources informed Geo News.

According to the police, the unfortunate accident occurred due to truck's break fail. The authorities have arrested the truck driver.

The deceased and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Separately, on November 10, at least one person was killed and three others injured in a traffic incident near the city's Mosamyat area, on University Road, rescue officers disclosed.

The accident occurred when two cars collided with each other at high speed — near a U-turn near Mosamyat — in an attempt to save the female pedestrian but ended up hitting and killing her anyway.

