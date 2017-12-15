Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 15 2017
Homegrown attacks rising worry in US as Daesh weakens abroad

Police officers stand guard outside the closed New York Port Authority Subway entrance following a reported explosion, in New York City, US on December 11, 2017. — Reuters

The online video’s message was clear: Supporters of Daesh (Islamic State) who could not travel overseas to join the militant group should carry out attacks wherever they were in the United States or Europe.

Bangladeshi immigrant Akayedullah, 27, followed those instructions on Monday when he tried to set off a homemade bomb in one of New York’s busiest commuter hubs, in an attack that illustrates the difficulty of stopping “do-it-yourself” attacks by radicals who act alone.

While harder to stop than attacks coordinated by multiple people - whose communications may be more easily monitored by law enforcement or intelligence agencies - they also tend to do less damage. Akayedullah was the person most seriously wounded when his bomb ignited but did not detonate in an underground passageway linking the Port Authority Bus Terminal and the Times Square subway station; three others sustained lesser injuries.

“They tend to be less organised and less deadly,” said Seamus Hughes, a former adviser at the US government’s National Counterterrorism Centre. “That’s because you’re dealing with more, for lack of a better word, amateurs.”

The do-it-yourself style of attack is on the rise in the United States, according to research by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, where Hughes is deputy director.

The United States has seen 19 attacks perpetrated by Daesh-inspired people since the group declared a “caliphate” in June 2014 after capturing broad swathes of land in Iraq and Syria. Of those, 12 occurred in 2016 and 2017, almost twice as many as in the two preceding years.

“You’re going to see continued numbers of plots and, unfortunately, attacks,” Hughes said.

Akayedullah began immersing himself in Daesh propaganda as early as 2014, three years after he arrived in the United States as a legal immigrant, according to federal prosecutors who charged him with terrorism offenses. They said in court papers that his computer records showed that he viewed Daesh videos urging supporters of the group to launch attacks where they lived.

Experts said the success of Western allies in retaking most of Daesh’s territory could inspire more attacks out of anger or vengeance.

“No group has been as successful at drawing people into its ideology as Daesh,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said in congressional testimony last week. “Through the internet, militants overseas now have access into our local communities to target and recruit our citizens.”

National security analysts generally divide such perpetrators into three broad categories.

Some attackers act at the direction of a group, like the Daesh-backed militants who carried out coordinated attacks in Paris in 2015, killing 130; others have some limited contact with an organisation but act largely on their own. A third type has no communication with a group but engage in violence after being radicalised by online propaganda.

It is easier for trained, battle-hardened Daesh fighters to travel from the Middle East to Europe than for them to reach the United States. That helps explain why US attacks have largely been the work of “self-made” militants, said Brandeis University professor and radicalisation expert Jytte Klausen.

“In these recent cases, we’ve seen very few indications that there was any type of direct training,” Klausen said.

Self-directed perpetrators are the hardest for investigators to identify. Their ranks appear to include Akayedullah, as well as two other recent New York attackers: Ahmad Rahimi, the man who injured 30 with a homemade bomb in Manhattan in September 2016, and Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight by speeding a rental truck down a bike lane in October.

While that type of attacker typically is less destructive, there are important exceptions. Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols killed 168 people, and Omar Mateen gunned down 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando last year.

“A single individual or two can still create a lot of damage,” said Max Abrahms, a professor at Northeastern University who studies terrorism. “But they’re not able to wage sustained terrorist campaigns.”

