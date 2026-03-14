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Trump urges other nations to send ships to secure Hormuz

US president admits Iran retains ability to threaten global oil passage via drones, missiles

By
AFP
|

March 14, 2026

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One for travel to Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, March 13, 2026. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One for travel to Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, March 13, 2026. — Reuters
  • US threatens to bomb shoreline, destroy Iranian boats repeatedly.
  • Trump says global partners including China, UK, Japan may join.
  • Maritime traffic remains halted as oil prices spike sharply worldwide.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged other nations to send ships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, disrupted by the Mideast war.

Trump, who has said the United States will soon start escorting tankers through the strait, posted on Truth Social that "Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe."

The US president added: "Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area."

— Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump
— Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Iranian strikes have all but halted maritime traffic in the strait, through which a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally pass. It is just 54 kilometres (34 miles) wide at its narrowest point.

With oil prices spiking, Trump was asked on Friday when the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. "It'll happen soon, very soon," he said.

In his post on Saturday, Trump asserted that Iran's military capability had been eliminated, but he conceded that it was still able to attack the strait.

"We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are," he wrote.

As he urged nations to send ships to the strait, he added that "the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"

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