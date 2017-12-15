Three more women accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct

Dustin Hoffman/File photo

LOS ANGELES: Three more women have accused Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct, Hollywood trade publication Variety reported, bringing to six the number of people accusing him of impropriety decades ago.



Variety reported that two of the women said Hoffman sexually assaulted them in 1987. A third woman said he exposed himself to her in 1980, when she was 16, and asked for a foot massage, the Variety report said. In the story, two women went on the record and a third was not identified.

Variety quoted Hoffman’s attorney, Mark Neubauer, as saying the accusations were “defamatory falsehoods.”

Neither Neubauer nor Hoffman’s representative immediately replied on Thursday to requests for comment.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the accusations.

Three other women have come forward in the last six weeks accusing Hoffman of sexual harassment that they said took place more than 30 years ago.

Hoffman issued an apology to the first woman, who was a teenage intern on the set of his 1985 TV film “Death of a Salesman.” He said in a Nov. 1 statement the behavior the women described was “not reflective of who I am.”

He has declined comment on the other accusations.

Hoffman has won Oscars for his roles in “Rain Man” and “Kramer vs. Kramer.”