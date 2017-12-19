PTI will respond to Nawaz’s campaign with pro-constitution movement: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday if the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif initiates a movement against the recent judgments, then the PTI will launch a campaign in support of the Constitution.



The PTI spokesman was addressing media in Lahore. Chaudhry said that the judgement in the case pertaining to the Hudaibiya Paper Mills benefited Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and did not go well with Nawaz.

“We are not satisfied with the judgement regarding Jahangir Tareen disqualification case but we will not oppose the judiciary,” said the PTI spokesman.

Fawad Chaudhry said that his party supports the recent passing of the delimitation bill in the Senate, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan should complete the process of delimitation of constituencies within three months.

The PTI spokesman reiterated that the party stands with Pakistan Awami Tehreek supremo Tahir-ul Qadri and his demands.

He said that the reason for supporting the PAT's political discourse is that the culture of political violence should end.

Earlier today, Qadri demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah to step down from their positions by December 31, in light of the Model Town judicial commission report.

The PAT leader said that in case his demands are not met he will announce his next course of action.

