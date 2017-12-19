Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Dec 19 2017
By
Faizan Lakhani

Farhat Khan appointed selector for national hockey team

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

KARACHI: A day after stepping down as head coach of the Pakistan hockey team, the former center-half, Farhat Khan, has returned to Pakistan hockey management in the role of selector.

An official of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed that Farhat has been added to Pakistan hockey’s selection committee which now has five members.

“Pakistan Hockey Federation has inducted Farhat Khan and Qasim Khan into the national selection committee headed by Hasan Sardar,” said the spokesman of PHF

Ayaz Mahmood and Mussadiq Hussain will also continue to work as members of Pakistan hockey selection committee.

Farhat, who was a member of the hockey team that won the Bronze medal in Barcelona Olympic in 1992, had earlier stepped down as coach of the team citing personal reasons.

A new appointment within 24 hours of his resignation raises questions if he quit as coach of the team under a deal with PHF.

Meanwhile, sources say, the PHF is looking for a foreign coach for the green-shirts.

According to a source, former German captain and Olympic gold medallist, Christian Blunck, is the prime candidate under consideration for the job.

Blunck a versatile midfielder who spearheaded Germany to a gold medal in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Starc cleared of serious foot injury

Starc cleared of serious foot injury

 Updated 3 hours ago
A step up for Pakistani cricket: PCB gains big in adjusted FTP

A step up for Pakistani cricket: PCB gains big in adjusted FTP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bravo for Man City in shootout win, Arsenal also into semis of League Cup

Bravo for Man City in shootout win, Arsenal also into semis of League Cup

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former Wimbledon champ Bartoli announces comeback

Former Wimbledon champ Bartoli announces comeback

 Updated 7 hours ago
Man arrested over alleged hate crime on Man City's Sterling

Man arrested over alleged hate crime on Man City's Sterling

 Updated 11 hours ago
Uncertainty continues over Asia Cup 2018 host

Uncertainty continues over Asia Cup 2018 host

 Updated 14 hours ago
South Africa welcome back de Villiers, Steyn for Zimbabwe Test

South Africa welcome back de Villiers, Steyn for Zimbabwe Test

 Updated 22 hours ago
Tea seller’s son makes it to Pakistan squad for ICC U-19 World Cup

Tea seller’s son makes it to Pakistan squad for ICC U-19 World Cup

Updated 22 hours ago
The new Bradman? Quirky Smith rises to exalted heights

The new Bradman? Quirky Smith rises to exalted heights

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM