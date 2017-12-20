Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
By
APP

Misty cloudy weather to dominate most parts of country

By
APP

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Misty and cloudy weather conditions will dominate twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and some other parts of the country during the next 24 hours with chances light rain, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

PMD assistant meteorologist Ruqqiya Mahmood said the cloudy weather conditions have subsided the dense fog and lessen the intensity of cold wave conditions which was gripping most parts of the country, raising slightly the minimum temperatures.

The prevailing rain spell will not be intense and produce light rain in twin cities as well as other parts of the country, she said, adding that the weather experts were examining the chances of another rain spell during the end of December.

About prevalence of foggy conditions, the meteorologist said the misty weather conditions with shallow to moderate fog will prevail in the plain areas of the country at morning and night hours.

Revealing the synoptic situation, she said a westerly wave was present along western parts of the country and moist currents from the Arabian Sea are reaching southern and central parts of the country.

According to the weather report, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Balochistan, the rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was 18 millimetres in Ormara, 12 mm in Khuzdar, 10 mm in Labella, 7 mm in Jiwani, 6 mm in Gawadar, and 3 mm in Pasni.

On the other hand, in Sindh, Larkana recorded 14 mm, Moenjodaro 10 mm, Padidan 5 mm, Jacobabad 3 mm, and Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur 1 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the past 24 hours were -6 degrees Celcius in Malamjabba, -4° C in Skardu, and -3° C in Parachinar, Gupis, Kalam, Kalat, and Chitral.

Comments

