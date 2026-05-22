In meeting with ACM Sidhu, Turkish air chief hails PAF support in training pilots

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu meets Turkish air force chief. — ISPR

The Turkish Air Force commander appreciated Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) support in training Turkish pilots during a meeting with Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu at Turkish Air Force Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the military's media wing, ACM Sidhu, during an official visit to Turkiye, held high-level meetings with General Ziya Cemal Kadıoglu, Commander Turkish Air Force, Yasar Guler, Minister of National Defence, and Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Baykar Technologies.

The meetings reaffirmed the growing strategic convergence and shared commitment of both nations towards enhanced collaboration in defence, aerospace innovation and emerging technologies.

At Turkish Air Force Headquarters, the PAF chief discussed enhancing interoperability through joint exercises, training programmes and professional exchanges.

During his meeting with Defence Minister Yasar Guler, both sides reaffirmed the strong historical and strategic ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, while exploring deeper cooperation in training, capacity building and aerospace collaboration.

In another engagement, ACM Sidhu met the Chief Technology Officer of Baykar Technologies, Selcuk Bayraktar.

"The interaction focused on advancements in aerospace innovation, unmanned aerial systems and emerging technologies, reflecting the shared vision of both sides to pursue greater collaboration in next-generation defence technologies," the ISPR added.