Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
By
AFP

Mexico bus crash kills 12 tourists including foreigners

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

A bus carrying tourists from US cruise ships to an archaeological site in Mexico crashed Tuesday after running off the road. 
 

MEXICO CITY: A bus carrying tourists from US cruise ships to an archaeological site in Mexico crashed Tuesday after running off the road, killing at least 12 people including several foreigners, state authorities said.

The crash, which left another 18 injured, happened on a highway in the state of Quintana Roo, located on the eastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and well known as home to the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

The dead and injured included "citizens of the United States, Sweden and Brazil," a brief statement said without further information on numbers from each country, or their ages.

The bus was carrying 31 passengers on a straight stretch of road with little traffic. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Twenty-three of the passengers had arrived on the ships Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, cruise owner Royal Caribbean Cruises told AFP.

Mexican authorities said that they did not have further details of the nationalities of those killed.

A civil defence source told AFP privately however that most of the dead were Americans. Among the injured were eight Americans, three Brazilian and two Swedes, the source added.

The bus was headed for a resort town called Mahahual that features archaeological ruins.

Quintana Roo is the Mexican state that receives the greatest number of international visitors, with many headed for Cancun´s beaches and legendary Maya ruins.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Saudi Arabia to spend big after economy shrinks

Saudi Arabia to spend big after economy shrinks

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump, May host first call after Twitter dust up

Trump, May host first call after Twitter dust up

 Updated 6 hours ago
Weather offers some help in battle against California wildfire

Weather offers some help in battle against California wildfire

 Updated 6 hours ago
UN to make proposals to kickstart Syrian reform process

UN to make proposals to kickstart Syrian reform process

 Updated 6 hours ago
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa drops hint military chief set for vice presidency

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa drops hint military chief set for vice presidency

 Updated 7 hours ago
Chile election ends era of female presidents in Latin America

Chile election ends era of female presidents in Latin America

 Updated 5 hours ago
Merkel admits mistakes in the 2016 Christmas market attack

Merkel admits mistakes in the 2016 Christmas market attack

 Updated 7 hours ago
Congress faces tricky path to avoid government shutdown

Congress faces tricky path to avoid government shutdown

 Updated 7 hours ago
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar

International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM