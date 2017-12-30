Looking back: A year of #MisYou

Top ten moments the legendary duo of Misbah and Younis gave us

Misbah and Younis were carried by their teammates in a lap of honour after the end of their last ever Test match, May 14, 2017

Pakistan’s most successful Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and the country’s greatest batsman Younis Khan bid goodbye to international cricket together in 2017, leaving their fans with decades of memories to cherish.

As we see off this year, let’s re-live the ten best memories #MisYou gave us.

Top of the world

Misbah led Pakistan to the country's greatest moment in Test cricket, when he lifted the enviable Test mace as the team embraced the number one spot in ICC Test team rankings for the first time in 2016.

Number one and proud of it: Misbah with the Test mace, September 2016

Although the top spot was short-lived, the occasion was the proudest moment in Pakistan Test history and, of course, the highlight of Misbah's career as captain.

Push-ups: the new way to celebrate

Misbah capped off a brilliant century at Lord's during England tour of 2016 with an unforgettable celebration: the push-ups.

First, the salute. Then came the push-ups.

At 42 years old, Misbah became the sixth oldest player in Test history to make a century. But what followed was the highlight of the day: he saluted the Pakistan flag flying above the Pavilion and performed a series of push-ups that left his teammates and fans equally amused.

The skipper later said the Lord's century was the top inning of his career. He also revealed that the push-ups were for the trainers of the Pakistan Army. “I promised them [army trainers] I would do 10 push-ups if I score a century on this tour."

Series draw against England

It wasn't just the push-ups that were awesome. Guided by Misbah’s sure-footed captaincy, Pakistan went on to draw the Test series against England 2-2 during the summer of 2016 – a remarkable feat given how tough England prove to be in their home conditions.

Leading his players in a lap of honour, England v Pakistan, 4th Test, The Oval, August 14, 2016/Getty Images

Equalling Sir Viv Richards’ fastest century record

Misbah – always the steady one – broke away all stereotypes when he equalled West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards’ record for the (then) fastest century in Tests, reaching the milestone in 56 balls against Australia in Abu Dhabi in November 2014.



Misbah - not always the slow and steady one

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum smashed Misbah and Sir Richards’ jointly-held record in February 2016 with his 54 ball ton against Australia.



Most successful Pakistani and Asian captain

Misbah became Pakistan’s most successful Test captain ever following the conclusion of the series against New Zealand in UAE in November 2014.

Leading his team off after clinching series against WI, Abu Dhabi, October 25, 2016/AFP

Two years later, he became the most successful Asian captain by winning his 10th series (against West Indies in October 2016), surpassing the Indian duo of Saurav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, who both had won nine Test series each.

T20 World Cup title

The batting legend Younis Khan captained Pakistan to its maiden T20 World Cup title in 2009, in one of the proudest moments for the cricket-loving nation.

The best in T20

Chasing 139 against Sri Lanka, Pakistan won by eight wickets to lift the trophy at The Oval on June 21, 2009.

Double century vs India in Bangalore Test, 2005

In what will be remembered as one of the classiest and most resilient batting performances, Younis Khan scored 267 and 84* to lift Pakistan to 168-run victory against India in Bangalore Test, 2005.

Man of the Match Younis Khan kisses the pitch after completing his double century during the second day of the final Test match between India and Pakistan in Bangalore, March 2005

After a difficult start by Pakistan, Younis along with his captain Inzamam reconstructed Pakistan’s innings and added 324 runs for the third wicket, spending 690 minutes on the crease to hit 267.



218 vs England at The Oval, 2016

Pakistan were 1-2 down in the four-match series and the fourth Test was a must-win to avoid a series loss. Replying to England’s first innings score of 328, Younis smashed 218 to help Pakistan post 542, with a lead of 214 runs. Pakistan went on to win the Test by 10 wickets.



The Man from Mardan - conquering England in England

175* vs Australia at Sydney, January 2017

With his inning of 175 not out against Australia in Sydney Test at the start of the year, Younis Khan became the player to score a century in all Test-playing countries.

One-man army

Although Pakistan lost the Test by 220 runs, Younis Khan’s 175* made up 55% of Pakistan’s total score of 315 in the innings.



Triple century vs Sri Lanka in Karachi, 2009

The Man from Mardan joined Hanif Mohammad and Inzamam ul Haq to become Pakistan's only third triple centurion when he scored 313 against Sri Lanka at Karachi's National Stadium in March 2009.

In that ill-fated series, Younis batted for 760 minutes and faced 568 deliveries to achieve the feat, clearly one of his greatest knocks of all time.



Younis Khan's 313 vs SL in Karachi is one of the greatest batting knocks of all time

Along the way, #MisYou gave us many friendship goals as well..

For instance, when they went fishing on Pakistan's tour to New Zealand in 2016 and showed off the fish they caught.

Want some fish?

Or how about some shared laughter on the field?

Younis and Misbah share a light moment on the field

Or even better, a trophy?

Misbah and Younis pose with the trophy after sealing a historic series win in the Caribbean and bidding farewell to their careers

We #MisYou.

This article is part of Geo.tv's look back at 2017