Political parties don’t perform on basis of tweets, clashes: Nisar

Chaudhry Nisar - File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said political parties do not perform on the basis of social media tweets and clashes.

Nisar was addressing media in the capital, where he said that personally, he is against the policy of clashes. “The decisions of those who are non-political do not improve the reputation of political parties,” said Nisar.

He added that political parties should avoid unnecessary confrontations at all cost. “No political worker can imagine being a part of a campaign against the judiciary," said the former interior minister.

Nisar, while welcoming the decision by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to nominate Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the post of prime minister in next general elections, said that the move could yield better results.

On Dec 21, Nawaz announced the decision after a meeting of PML-N bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence. According to sources present in the meeting, Nawaz praised the chief minister for his hard-working nature and devotion to public service.

