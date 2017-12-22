Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Dec 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Political parties don’t perform on basis of tweets, clashes: Nisar

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 22, 2017

Chaudhry Nisar - File Photo  

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said political parties do not perform on the basis of social media tweets and clashes.

Nisar was addressing media in the capital, where he said that personally, he is against the policy of clashes. “The decisions of those who are non-political do not improve the reputation of political parties,” said Nisar.

He added that political parties should avoid unnecessary confrontations at all cost. “No political worker can imagine being a part of a campaign against the judiciary," said the former interior minister.

Nisar, while welcoming the decision by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to nominate Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the post of prime minister in next general elections, said that the move could yield better results.

Shehbaz is Pakistan's next prime minister, says Nawaz

Sources say Nawaz announced decision after a meeting of PML-N bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence

On Dec 21, Nawaz announced the decision after a meeting of PML-N bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence. According to sources present in the meeting, Nawaz praised the chief minister for his hard-working nature and devotion to public service.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Updated 3 hours ago
Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 7 hours ago
Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Updated 8 hours ago
Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM