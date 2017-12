KARACHI: Sindh Home Ministry issued a notification on Friday, placing a ban on swimming in the sea from December 24-25 (Christmas) and New Year night (Dec 31-Jan 2).

The home ministry has imposed Section 144 on the occasion of Christmas and New Year night.

The restriction came as citizens throng to the beach during these holidays for celebrations.

According to the notification, those violating the restriction will be dealt with strictly.