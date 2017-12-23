Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
REUTERS

House panel asks Trump ex-top aide Bannon to testify: Bloomberg

By
REUTERS

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign event for the Republican candidate for US Senate Judge Roy Moore in Fairhope, Alabama, US, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/Files
 

WASHINGTON: Steve Bannon — a former top White House strategist and a former chief campaign aide to US President Donald Trump — has been asked to testify before the US House of Representatives intelligence panel next month, Bloomberg News reported.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, was also asked to testify in early January, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing an official familiar with the committee’s schedule.

Representatives for the committee did not immediately respond to inquiries for comment. The panel is probing alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

