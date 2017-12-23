Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
REUTERS

Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE: report

By
REUTERS

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan \file photo. REUTERS

ISTANBUL: Turkey plans  to change the name of the street where the embassy of the United Arab Emirates is located to Fakhreddin Pasha, the historical figure at the center of a diplomatic row caused by a retweet, the state-run Anadolu agency said on Saturday.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahayan retweeted last week accusations that Ottoman forces led by Fakhreddin Pasha stole money and manuscripts from Medina in 1916 during World War One when the city was under Ottoman rule.

Medina is now part of Saudi Arabia.

The mayor of the Turkish capital Ankara ordered preparations to change the name of the street where the UAE mission is located to that of the former commander and one-time governor of Medina, Anadolu said.

Without naming him, Erdogan suggested on Thursday that the UAE minister was ignorant. The UAE charge d‘affaires in Ankara was also summoned to the Foreign Ministry over the issue.

UAE officials had no immediate comment on dispute.

The UAE, a close U.S. ally, sees Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted ruling party as a friend of Islamist forces which the UAE opposes across the Arab world.

Ties were further strained by Ankara’s support for Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed sanctions on the Gulf nation in June over a dispute in which the Arab states accused Doha of supporting terrorism. Doha denies this.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

Bees attack Brazilian cops in sting gone wrong

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

Second court rejects Trump bid to stop transgender military recruits

 Updated 4 hours ago
No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

No military solution to Afghan conflict, Lodhi tells UN Security Council

 Updated 5 hours ago
Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

Myanmar to grant families access to two Reuters journalists after remand period expires: media

 Updated 6 hours ago
Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

Croc kills man securing boat from storm in Philippines

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

Turkey's parliament approves 2018 budget

 Updated 9 hours ago
Russia's ruling party seeks Putin's 'ultimate victory' at 2018 election

Russia's ruling party seeks Putin's 'ultimate victory' at 2018 election

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM