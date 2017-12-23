Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 23 2017
GEO NEWS

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif's 'movement for justice' will work against his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz's had claimed, on December 19, to start a movement against 'dual standards' of the judiciary following a decision by the Supreme Court to give a clean chit to Imran in a disqualification case against the latter.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president, Imran said: "Nawaz's movement for justice will actually work against [his brother] Shehbaz."

He further added that the PTI will bring forth the corruption of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif while he is still in office.

"China caught corruption in the Metro Train project," Imran claimed.

Discussing the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Jehangir Tareen from holding public office, Imran said that a new general secretary for the party will be appointed after the apex court announces its verdict in the appeal filed for Tareen's disqualification.

"Loyalties of anyone who wants a new general secretary to be appointed under the present circumstances are misplaced," Imran said.   

Imran Khan cleared, Jahangir Tareen disqualified by Supreme Court

ECP denotifies Tareen from his constituency of NA-154 Lodhran-1

The Supreme Court on December 15 disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Tareen but ruled in favour of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan in its judgment on the disqualification case against the two party leaders.

The case was heard by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, who headed the three-member bench, which included Justices Umar Ata Bandial and Faisal Arab. 

