Mahira, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ most talked about film on Twitter in India

Mahira, Shah Rukh Khan in film 'Raees'

Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ was the most talked about Bollywood film of 2017 on Twitter, with Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ coming in at second place, reveals a report.

According to Twitter India’s annual ranking list, ‘Raees’ was the most talked about Hindi film in 2017 based on the hashtag volume. Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, ‘Raees’ marked the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in Bollywood.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Salman Khan’s 'Tubelight', although faring poorly at the box office, secured the third position in the list.

Deepika Padukone’s 'Padmavati' was number four, followed by 'Kaabil', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', 'Golmaal Again', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

Shah Rukh Khan also topped Twitter’s most talked about celebrity list. Deepika topped the list among female actors.