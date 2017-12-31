Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
REUTERS

FBI Russia probe helped by Australian diplomat tip-off: NYT

By
REUTERS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

US President Donald Trump. Image Courtesy: Reuters Video/Screenshot

WASHINGTON: Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat in May 2016 that Russia had political dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The conversation between Papadopoulos and Alexander Downer — the diplomat — in London was a driving factor behind the FBI’s decision to open a counter-intelligence investigation of Moscow’s contacts with the Trump campaign, the Times reported.

Two months after the meeting, Australian officials passed the information that came from Papadopoulos to their American counterparts when leaked Democratic emails began appearing online, according to the newspaper, which cited four current and former US and foreign officials.

Besides the information from the Australians, the probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation was also propelled by intelligence from other friendly governments, including the British and Dutch, the Times said.

Papadopoulos — a Chicago-based international energy lawyer — pleaded guilty on October 30 to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials. It was the first criminal charge alleging links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The White House has played down the former aide’s campaign role, saying it was “extremely limited” and that any actions he took would have been on his own.

The New York Times, however, reported that Papadopoulos helped set up a meeting between the then-candidate Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and edited the outline of Trump’s first major foreign policy speech in April 2016.

The federal investigation, which is now being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, has hung over Trump’s White House since he took office almost a year ago. Some Trump allies have recently accused Mueller’s team of being biased against the Republican president.

Lawyers for Papadopoulos did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment. Mueller’s office declined to comment.

Ty Cobb — Trump’s White House attorney — declined to comment on the New York Times report.

“Out of respect for the special counsel and his process, we are not commenting on matters such as this,” he said in a statement.

Mueller has charged four Trump associates, including Papadopoulos, in his investigation.

Russia has denied interfering in the US election and Trump has said there was no collusion between his campaign and Moscow.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

 Updated 8 hours ago
Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

 Updated 8 hours ago
Four Indian soldiers killed in IoK attack

Four Indian soldiers killed in IoK attack

 Updated 9 hours ago
Six dead as seaplane crashes into Sydney river ahead of New Year celebrations

Six dead as seaplane crashes into Sydney river ahead of New Year celebrations

 Updated 9 hours ago
Tamil film star to enter politics in India's 'Detroit'

Tamil film star to enter politics in India's 'Detroit'

 Updated 10 hours ago
15 dead in suicide attack on Afghan funeral: officials

15 dead in suicide attack on Afghan funeral: officials

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM