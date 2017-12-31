Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, India NSAs met in Bangkok on Dec 26: report

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua held a secret meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on December 26, according to a report in the Indian media.

The Sunday Express reported that the December 26 meeting between Doval and Janjua took place at a ‘neutral venue’ in Bangkok.

The report, quoting sources, stated that the date and venue of the meeting were pre-planned. 

Pakistani officials are yet to comment, officially or anonymously, on the meeting. 

The last time the two NSAs met, in December 2015 in Bangkok, the incident was followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise stop-over in Lahore to attend then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter's wedding. 

National Security Advisor Nasser Janjua calls on Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

Matters pertaining to national security discussed in the meeting, sources say

On December 28, Janjua held a five-hour long meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence. Sources said matters of national security were discussed during the meeting. 

Earlier, on December 18, at a seminar in Islamabad, Janjua had said the United States is following the Indian policy on the longstanding Kashmir dispute. He had said further that the US has given India a role in Afghanistan’s political process, giving New Delhi priority over Islamabad.

The Indian media report stated that the latest meeting, said to have lasted over two hours, saw a discussion on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. 

Former ISI chief stresses open dialogue on national security

National security policy is no more the domain of the political leadership or the security establishment only, says Islam

The Pakistan Army, in a recent press conference, said India increased its ceasefire violations across the LoC in 2017.

“52 civilians were martyred and 254 injured [in the 1,813 violations],” army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had said.

