Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Dec 28 2017
By
GEO NEWS

National Security Advisor Nasser Janjua calls on Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

National Security Advisor Lieutenant General (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua's entourage pictured near Jati Umra. Photo: Geo News 
 

LAHORE: National Security Advisor Lieutenant General (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua called on Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif today, sources informed Geo News.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed in the meeting, which lasted for five hours at Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence, sources said.

Earlier this month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had briefed the Senate Committee of the Whole House on matters pertaining to national security and “to prepare policy guidelines in the light of emerging regional realities”.

COAS Gen Bajwa briefs senators on national security

COAS and DG Military Operations to brief members on emerging national security paradigm for Pakistan

The session was also called to deliberate upon the emerging national security paradigm for Pakistan especially with respect to the recent visits of the General Bajwa and other recent developments in this regard, according to a statement released by the upper house of parliament.

The chairman of the Senate had welcomed the army chief and in his opening remarks gave a brief insight into the role of the committee in regards to issues linked with foreign policy and national security.

"Today’s exercise, first of its kind, is being carried out to ensure that Pakistan’s National Security Policy is in line with the emerging regional realities and the incipient security paradigm for Pakistan," the statement quoted Rabbani.

The session, which lasted over four hours, was also attended by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and DG Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani chaired the committee session.

COAS Bajwa had briefed senators regarding the Islamic Military Alliance. According to sources, the COAS said the 41-member alliance was not against any country.

General Bajwa had also said that Pakistan would not let a war take place between Saudi Arabia and Iran, adding that no one can defeat Pakistan till 'we are united.' 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Five alleged terrorists detained near Super Highway, two flee

Five alleged terrorists detained near Super Highway, two flee

 Updated an hour ago
Saad Rafique leaves for Saudi Arabia

Saad Rafique leaves for Saudi Arabia

 Updated an hour ago
Interior ministry suspends licenses for automatic weapons

Interior ministry suspends licenses for automatic weapons

Updated 5 hours ago
Court approves bail of MPA Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case

Court approves bail of MPA Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case

 Updated 8 hours ago
Statement presented out of context by media channels: Saad Rafique

Statement presented out of context by media channels: Saad Rafique

 Updated 8 hours ago
Comprehensive security check was necessary, FM Asif on Jadhav's family meeting

Comprehensive security check was necessary, FM Asif on Jadhav's family meeting

Updated 8 hours ago
PPP, PML-N, MQM rigged elections with ECP's collusion: Imran

PPP, PML-N, MQM rigged elections with ECP's collusion: Imran

 Updated 10 hours ago
Dr Asim Hussain's name removed from ECL: notification

Dr Asim Hussain's name removed from ECL: notification

 Updated 10 hours ago
If Musharraf is not a coward he should return and face courts: Bilawal

If Musharraf is not a coward he should return and face courts: Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM