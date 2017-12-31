Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
AFP

Four Indian soldiers killed in IoK attack

By
AFP

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

SRINAGAR: A group of attackers stormed an Indian paramilitary camp in occupied Kashmir early Sunday leaving four Indian soldiers dead, a spokesman for the occupying Indian forces.

Unknown attackers lobbed grenades and fired automatic rifles to enter the camp of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) outside the main city of Srinagar, triggering a fierce exchange of fire as hundreds of soldiers and special counterinsurgency police surrounded the area.

"Three soldiers died in combat and another died of cardiac arrest during the ongoing operation. Three terrorists were also killed," CRPF spokesman, Rajesh Yadav told AFP.

Three paramilitary troopers were wounded, Yadav said.

It is unclear how many personnel were inside the camp during the attack, which came just days after Indian forces killed a top leader of a pro-freedom group in a shootout nearby.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

'Multiple' deputies injured in Colorado shooting, sheriff says

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

Bright lights of Times Square beckon, even on a frigid New Year's Eve

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

Russia indicts St Petersburg blast suspect on terrorism charges: investigators

 Updated 7 hours ago
Six dead as seaplane crashes into Sydney river ahead of New Year celebrations

Six dead as seaplane crashes into Sydney river ahead of New Year celebrations

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM