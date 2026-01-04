Woman wins AED30 million in massive Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

The winning number for the AED30 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw is revealed. — Screengrab via YouTube/Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

In one of the UAE’s biggest lottery wins, Anna Lee Gayongan, a Filipino expat living in Dubai, scooped an incredible AED30 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

This massive prize is one of the largest in the region and is life-changing for any winner.

The Big Ticket draw is known for its huge jackpots, where participants buy tickets for a chance to win not only cash prizes but also luxury cars and other big rewards. The game is simple: each ticket holds the potential for a massive win, and the lucky number is announced during the live draw.

While Gayongan's win made headlines, several others also left with big prizes. Five participants walked away with AED50,000 each in consolation prizes, including expats from India and Bangladesh.

In a new twist, the event introduced a game called "The Big Win," where four lucky players won AED140,000 each by selecting cash-filled balls from a glass box.

And to top it all off, one winner drove away in a brand-new luxury car, making the night even more unforgettable for everyone involved.