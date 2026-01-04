 
Lightning strike leaves two dead, 150 injured in South Africa

Incident occurred on Saturday night near village of Mathibestad, about 70km away from capital, Pretoria

AFP
January 04, 2026

Lightning strikes are seen above Villarrica lake, in Villarrica, Chile, December 7, 2021. — Reuters
JOHANNESBURG: Lightning struck 150 people gathered at a festival north of South Africa's capital Pretoria, killing two, local health services said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near the village of Mathibestad, about 70 kilometres (40 miles) of Pretoria, where a traditional celebration is held every year.

The North West health department said 150 patients came to a health clinic after being struck by lightning during the event, adding that two died and 13 were in critical condition and transferred to another health facility.

Storms are frequent in this part of South Africa during the current summer season in the southern hemisphere.

