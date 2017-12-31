Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistani boy found incarcerated in Indian prison to be sent back Monday

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistani boy with hearing and speech disabilities, who was incarcerated in an Indian prison, will be sent back to his country on Monday, according to sources.

As per information received from the foreign ministry, the boy named Hasnain will be sent to Pakistan via the Wagah border.

According to reports, Hasnain’s parents identified him after the news of him being in Amritsar prison in India was aired on Geo News. As per the Indian media, the boy has been identified as Hammad Hassan.

Hasnain, who is said to be 10 years old, was in a prison in Amritsar since May 17. The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi contacted the interior ministry of Pakistan and requested them to find the boy’s parents.

Pakistani boy with disabilities kept in observation home in India

He was arrested on May 17 and found to be incarcerated in Amritsar prison

An officer of High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi, Fouzia Manzoor, met the boy, when the latter drew the flag of Pakistan, communicating his nationality.

Earlier, Hasnain was moved from the prison to an observation home in Faridkot, India, sources said.

Observation homes are meant to temporarily keep juveniles during the period when an enquiry is pending on the child. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

Nation to decide country’s fate in 2018, says Nawaz

 Updated 50 minutes ago
2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

2018 to be exciting as nation on threshold of change: Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

Model Town incident: Rana offers to prove innocence before Qadri

 Updated 4 hours ago
Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Knife attacks in Karachi based on political agenda: city police chief

Updated 8 hours ago
Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices, petrol goes up by Rs4.6 per litre

 Updated 8 hours ago
Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

 Updated 9 hours ago
Leaders shouldn’t take steps fanning flames of nationalism: Chandio

Leaders shouldn’t take steps fanning flames of nationalism: Chandio

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM