Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities

The tradition has continued since January 1992 under an agreement that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities every year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities in their respective countries, in a tradition that has continued since January 1992 under an agreement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31 December 1988, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 1st January 2018, at 1030 hrs (PST), the statement said.

In accordance with the agreement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hrs (IST), according to the statement.

The agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1 January every year. This has been done consecutively since 1 January 1992, the Foreign Office statement added.