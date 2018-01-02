Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

The tradition has continued since January 1992 under an agreement that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities every year 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities in their respective countries, in a tradition that has continued since January 1992 under an agreement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31 December 1988, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 1st January 2018, at 1030 hrs (PST), the statement said.

In accordance with the agreement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hrs (IST), according to the statement.

The agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1 January every year. This has been done consecutively since 1 January 1992, the Foreign Office statement added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi launches power consumer friendly net-metering framework

PM Abbasi launches power consumer friendly net-metering framework

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Updated an hour ago
Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Updated 2 hours ago
US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

Updated 2 hours ago
Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM